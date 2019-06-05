sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

133,80 Euro		-3,80
-2,76 %
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,67
135,00
19:43
134,80
135,00
19:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR133,80-2,76 %
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR19,84-2,27 %
MEGAFON PJSC GDR7,35-0,27 %