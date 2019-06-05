The "The High-End Design Furniture Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The High-End Design Furniture Market provides an overview of the world market for high-end home furnishings, with a particular focus on Europe.
In detail, the research includes:
- The identification of the geographical areas with the highest potential in terms of high-end home furniture consumption; it has been developed a synthetic indicator of potential demand expressed by the countries taking into account most important variables related to the consumption of luxury/ high-end products. For 40 countries, estimates of high-end furniture market, high-end contract furniture projects and high-end furniture market at retail prices (2018) are provided.
- Demand drivers at a global level. Analysis of the distribution of the world's wealth and millionaires (2018), the furniture imports flows (2013-2018) and luxury hotels pipeline (2019-2023).
- The potential furniture market in a selection of 30 cities worldwide.
Each profile of 30 cities includes:
- Socio-economic indicators (2018-2023): population, number of households, household consumption, GDP per capita, the share of households by income group;
- Estimates of the potential furniture market in each city and the forecasts for the furniture market development to the year 2023;
- Lists and location of furniture flagship and mono-brand stores of a selection of furniture manufacturers active in the high-end market, highlighting the most recent openings of flagship/mono-brand stores in the city.
- Focus on the high-end home furniture industry in Europe. Estimates of the European production of this segment by country (2018). The breakdown of high-end furniture production is provided also by product (home, upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture) per each country. The chapter offers an overview of the competitive system in Europe with a ranking of the top 100 manufacturers by turnover. Detailed profiles of major European furniture manufacturers mainly operating in the high-end furniture market and short profiles for other companies are included.
- Financial analysis of a selection of major furniture players in the segment in Europe. It is the result of the author processing of a dataset made up of the companies balance sheets (2013-2017). It provides a study of the main profitability and employees ratios (ROI, ROE, and EBITDA).
- Annex. Directories of mentioned manufacturer companies provide full contact information for each company mentioned in this Report.
Key Topics Covered:
The World Market For High-End Furniture: Executive Summary
1. A Worldwide Overview Of The High-End Home Furniture Market
1.1 Demand drivers at a global level. Total household wealth by geographical area, wealth per adult by country, Number of millionaires and ultra-high net worth individuals, High-end design furniture imports, Luxury hotels' pipeline
1.2 The world high-end design furniture market. Top 40 high-end design furniture markets and Type of product
1.3 Leading high-end furniture manufacturers. Companies linked with fashion and luxury automakers' brands, Well established high-end furniture companies, Companies that manufacture products with a high content of craftsmanship
2. The Potential Furniture Market In A Selection Of Cities Worldwide And Flagship Stores
2.1 Sample, methodology and definitions
2.2 A selection of 30 world cities with the highest potential in terms of furniture demand
2.3 Flagship/mono-brand stores of a selection of main high-end furniture companies
Profiles Of The Selected 30 Cities
Each profile includes:
- Socio-economic indicators
- Potential furniture market and forecasts for the furniture market development to 2023
- Lists and location of furniture flagship and mono-brand stores of a selection of furniture manufacturers active in the high-end market
3. Focus: The High-End Design Furniture Industry In Europe
3.1 Production and consumption of high-end furniture in Europe and basic data by country
3.2 Investments in industrial design
3.3 The competitive system. Production of high-end design home furniture and localization of a selection of top players. Ranking by turnover
3.4 Profiles of leading high-end furniture manufacturers and short profiles of other leading high-end furniture manufacturers
4. Financial Analysis Of A Selection Of European Companies
4.1 Sample selection, methodology, and definitions
4.2 The high-end design furniture market performance. Key financial data and Ratios
4.3 The high-end design furniture market performance
4.4 Companies rankings Top 50 companies by turnover growth, employment, EBITDA Margin, added value per employee
Annex: Short Profiles Of Design/High-End Furniture Manufacturers
