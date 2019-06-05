Resaphene Suisse AG: US Patent Office Announces Patent for Tinnitus Therapy tinniwell

ROGGWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Resaphene Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91, has been notified of the granting of the patent in the US for tinnitus therapy tinniwell. With Tailor Made-Notched Music Training combined with heat therapy average clinical relief of 54% within 4 weeks was observed in tinnitus patients in a clinical user study. Many patients outside the study also report a complete cure depending on the individual therapy time.

"We are delighted to announce today's completion of this important milestone. This will enable us to access the largest economic area of ??our target markets. The experience of granting the patent in Europe provided important insights into the allocation process in the US. This meant that the project duration could be shortened considerably, "says Anke Rauterkus, CEO of Resaphene Suisse AG.

++ About Resaphene Suisse AG

Resaphene Suisse AG, headquartered in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technology company founded in 2015 that has been selling a tinnitus therapy device under the name tinniwell since 2016. Since June 2018, the shares have been traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment. Further sales companies are Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Constance, Resaphene UK Ltd. in London and the Resaphene US LLC in North America.

