Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] announces that it has successfully placed EUR 2.25 billion bonds comprised of three tranches with maturities of six, nine and twelve years, respectively.

The net proceeds of the bond issue will contribute to the financing of the acquisition of Epsilon by partially refunding the existing bridge loan. Combined with the term loan that was finalized on 28 May 2019, the financing of the Epsilon acquisition is now secured for practical purposes, subject to legal documentation. As a reminder, the acquisition of Epsilon remains subject to customary approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2019.

This bond issue will also enable Publicis Groupe to extend its debt maturities.

This bond, which will be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Publicis Groupe S.A. and guaranteed by Publicis Groupe S.A., will be comprised of three tranches:

The first tranche of €750 million will have an annual coupon of 0.625% and be issued at a price of 99.380%, corresponding to a 0.731% yield.

The second tranche of €750 million will have an annual coupon of 1.25% and be issued at a price of 99.612%, corresponding to a 1.296% yield.

The third tranche of €750 million will have an annual coupon of 1.75% and be issued at a price of 99.145%, corresponding to a 1.830% yield.

For this bond issue, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and J.P. Morgan have acted as global coordinators. CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank have acted as active bookrunners.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 75,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe FacebookLinkedInYouTube | Viva la Difference!

