AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and changed the Financial Strength Rating to a Non-Rating Designation of E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "e" from "b" of INTEGRAND Assurance Company (INTEGRAND) (San Juan, Puerto Rico), following a recent court decision that placed the company under regulatory supervision.

INTEGRAND was placed under regulatory supervision (Puerto Rico) primarily due to the sizable development on Hurricane Maria losses that exhausted its reinsurance protection. The Hurricane Maria losses developed significantly in the second half of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the company still has exposure to disputed reinsurance recoverables, with heightened uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution.

