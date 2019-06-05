SL Announces RTView Enterprise Edition 5.0

Significant user experience improvements with SL's latest RTView Enterprise release

CORTE MADERA, California, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SL has announced the latest release of its RTView Enterprise Edition product which includes many significant advances in user experience and feature sets. SL Corporation is a leading vendor of performance monitoring solutions for middleware and middleware-powered applications. The RTView product suite offers turnkey monitoring and alerting for leading integration platforms such as Solace, TIBCO, IBM, Apache Kafka, and others.

RTView Enterprise Edition 5.0 includes a major enhancement of its user interface based on latest HTML 5 technology, complementing the classic UI.

In addition to providing support for mobile devices and Smartphones, the UI includes extensive updates of its displays for technology summaries, analysis of key metrics, and alert detail. With these improvements, all RTView Enterprise products now share a common interface with the RTView Cloud Edition for an optimal user experience, featuring cloud and on-premise interoperability.

Several architecture improvements include new RTView DataServers for caching and persisting performance data efficiently and in a distributed fashion, at the "edge". The new DataServers include TIBCO, IBM, Solace, Kafka, Oracle, and Infrastructure variants, preconfigured to address specifics of these technologies.

Other notable enhancements include:

Improved support for configuring high availability

Improvements to the Apache Kafka monitor with additional JVM metrics, several display enhancements, and the addition of several new alerts.

Enhancements to the Solace monitor including a new Solace Event Module and new alerts for monitoring Syslog Event

For more information about these enhancements, view the blog post: RTView Enterprise 5.0 Featured Product Updates or visit the website.

About SL: SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments.

