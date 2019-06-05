New Video from Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance Showcases Fight Against Invasive Lionfish

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The following was released by the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance:

A new video released today by the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance (GCSA), Eat 'Em to Beat 'Em': Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance Fights Invasive Lionfish, shows how members of the alliance are doing their part to help eliminate the scourge of invasive lionfish from Southeast U.S. waters.

Watch the video here

Lionfish were first detected off the coast of Florida in 1985 but only began spreading rapidly throughout the region in recent years. Fishermen today are seeing more and more lionfish on the reefs and fewer of the native species that the industry and region have historically relied on.

Florida officials launched a lionfish awareness initiative in 2014 to inform the public about the invasion and let people know that they can kill and eat the fish. Local chefs are discovering popular ways to serve lionfish in restaurants and there's now a healthy market for them.

"People are inherently jazzed on the idea of being able to one, enjoy their meal, and two, be a positive impact on the environment," says Parker Destin, owner of Dewey Destin's Restaurant Group and a GCSA member, in the video. "At the end of the day, they can feel good about having eaten [lionfish]."

Classes for both school-age children and adults are teaching people about the invasion and proper methods for eradicating the fish. Tournaments are bringing together fishermen to eliminate as many lionfish as possible. Since the lionfish awareness campaign began in 2014, it has tracked the removal of over 500,000 fish-and the actual number is likely even higher.

Members of the GCSA are in Washington, D.C., this week for Capitol Hill Ocean Week and will be featured at the 44th Annual NOAA Fish Fry this evening. Mr. Destin of Dewey Destin's Restaurant Group will be serving red snapper two ways: pecan encrusted and pan seared with lemon Beurre blanc. Greg Abrams of Greg Abrams Seafood will be serving tuna ceviche and fried oysters in a Kung Pao sauce.

About the GCSA

The Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance (GCSA) unites fishermen, seafood dealers, and restaurants to advocate for the fair distribution of fish across the Gulf Coast. Americans who live in or visit the Gulf should have fish to catch at sea and fish to buy on shore. Our members drive a fishing economy that provides jobs, promotes tourism, and delivers fresh seafood across the Gulf Coast.

