International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), applauds Master Perfumer Dominique Ropion as he is honored with The Fragrance Foundation's Lifetime Achievement, Perfumer Award. Every year, the Fragrance Foundation recognizes the global industry and its outstanding creative achievements in the world of perfumery during its renowned industry event held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Divisional CEO, Scent, said, "Since joining IFF in 2000, Dominique brought with him the characteristics that are inseparable from his success as a master perfumer -- a storm of creativity, deep humility, and an encyclopedic understanding of perfumery's history." Mr. Mirzayantz continued, "With these gifts comes the extraordinary generosity of spirit that is essential to the survival of this most ephemeral art his willingness to mentor young talent and share his vast knowledge of perfumery with those who will bring it forward. Dominique understands his role in this continuum."

Mr. Ropion's journey to perfumery began as a teenager. Studying physics at school, he worked in a fragrance lab during summer vacations and became fascinated with the process. The fascination turned into an internship, followed by a bit of luck when a space became available at a perfumery school, where his talents were revealed and expanded. He worked in the industry for 18 years before he joined IFF in 2000. Since that time, he created or co-created fragrances for some of the industry's most prestigious and iconic brands, including Amarige, Ysatis, Very Irresistible and L'Interdit by Givenchy; Carnal Flower and Portrait of a Lady for Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle; La vie est Belle by Lancôme; Y pour homme by YSL; Alien by Thierry Mugler; Invictus by Paco Rabanne; and Flowerbomb by Viktor Rolf.

His external recognitions include the Cosmetique Magazine Oscar in 2010, the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012, and the prestigious Cosmetic Valley's International Fragrance Prize (formerly the Prix François Coty) in 2008. Within IFF, he counts among his successes his contributions to the creation of the Company's Scent Design School and his work in evaluating and shaping new molecule creations. He was named Master Perfumer at IFF in 2018.

"Dominique Ropion is a gifted perfumer and extremely deserving of this year's 2019 Lifetime Achievement, Perfumer Award. We are thrilled to celebrate his accomplishments at The Fragrance Foundation Awards and congratulate him on his many achievements in the fragrance industry," said Linda Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation. "We are especially proud that Dominique is lending his talent to create a fragrance especially for tonight's event that will elevate the experience for our guests."

In an historic first for The Fragrance Foundation Awards, Mr. Ropion has created a bespoke luxurious floral fragrance to scent the event during the cocktail hour. The fragrance, called Fleurs d'un Soir, includes orris root, rose, and jasmine notes, all sourced from IFF-LMR Naturals, based in Grasse, France. The fragrance will be unique to this event, never to be repeated.

Dominique Ropion said, "I'm proud of receiving this Award and am eager to see future generations of perfumers receive it in a few decades! A perfume contains endless combinations with the power to rouse the most diverse sensibilities. They're definitely worth dedicating a lifetime of creation!"

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

As a non-profit organization, The Fragrance Foundation is the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation, and education. United under the mission statement "to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance," The Foundation is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers and engaging consumers to increase appreciation for the world of fragrance.

For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org and follow The Fragrance Foundation on social media @fragrancefoundation

