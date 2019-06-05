Q4 Revenue of $80.6 million; Up 63% year-over-year (68% in constant currency)

FY19 Revenue of $271.7 million; Up 70% year-over-year (72% in constant currency)

Announced proposed acquisition of Endgame, an endpoint security company

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced strong results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $80.6 million, an increase of 63% year-over-year, or 68% on a constant currency basis.

Calculated billings was $115.4 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year, or 63% on a constant currency basis.

Deferred revenue was $170.7 million, growing 66% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $32.1 million; GAAP operating margin was -40%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $17.5 million; Non-GAAP operating margin was -22%.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.48; Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.28.

Operating cash flow was -$19.8 million with free cash flow of -$20.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $298.0 million as of April 30, 2019.

Full Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $271.7 million, an increase of 70% year-over-year, or 72% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating loss was $101.4 million; GAAP operating margin was -37%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $55.7 million; Non-GAAP operating margin was -21%.

GAAP net loss per share was $1.86; Non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.11.

Operating cash flow was -$23.9 million with free cash flow of -$27.4 million, or -10% free cash flow margin.

"Q4 was an incredible ending to a strong fiscal year," said Shay Banon, founder and chief executive officer at Elastic. "We are seeing strong demand across our products and solutions worldwide. We continue to invest heavily across all parts of the business to drive growth and we look forward to continued momentum in fiscal 2020."

In a separate news release issued today, we announced the proposed acquisition of Endgame, Inc. ("Endgame"), a security company focused on endpoint protection, detection, and response.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Total subscription customer count was over 8,100.

Total customer count with ACV greater than $100,000 was over 440.

Subscription revenue represented 91% of total revenue.

Net Expansion Rate remained over 130% for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Released version 6.7 of the Elastic Stack introducing two new solutions: Elastic Maps, for advanced, layered visualization of geospatial data on a map, and Elastic Uptime, for real-time monitoring and availability of systems and services.

Version 6.7 of the Elastic Stack made many proprietary features generally available, including cross-cluster replication, index lifecycle management, Elasticsearch SQL (including ODBC and JDBC clients), Canvas, and Functionbeat.

Released version 7.0 of the Elastic Stack delivering improvements to query speed and relevance with the introduction of new query types in Elasticsearch, a fully revamped cluster coordination framework that hardens resiliency, and a completely redesigned Kibana interface that simplifies the user experience and navigation.

Released version 2.2 of Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) adding many of the recent Elastic Stack features in a native way to ECE, and providing better security and management in multitenant environments.

Announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud (GCP) and a new global partnership with Tencent Cloud.

Made certain core security features free, further differentiating our proprietary, free features in the Basic version of the Elastic Stack. Users can now encrypt network traffic, create and manage users, define roles that protect index and cluster level access, and fully secure Kibana with Spaces.

Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) in the Basic version of the Elastic Stack. ECK is an orchestration product based on the Kubernetes Operator pattern that lets users provision, manage, and operate Elasticsearch clusters on Kubernetes.

Announced the Beta version of Elastic Enterprise Search, a product that allows teams and organizations to search all the data scattered across the many tools that power the productivity of their workforce.

Announced SOC 2 Type 2 and CSA Star Level 2 Attestation for Elastic Cloud.

Held six successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to engage with our community of users, customers, and partners in Beijing, Seattle, San Francisco, São Paolo, Tokyo, and Zurich with waitlists driven by strong demand.

Appointed Caryn Marooney to the Elastic Board of Directors. Caryn recently led global communications for Facebook. Prior to joining Facebook, Caryn co-founded OutCast Communications.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For its first quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending July 31, 2019):

Total revenue is expected to be between $82 million and $84 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -34% and -32%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.44 and $0.42, assuming between 74 and 75 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

For its fiscal year 2020 (ending April 30, 2020):

Total revenue is expected to be between $397 million and $403 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -25% and -23%, including approximately -2% related to the proposed acquisition of Endgame.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.49 and $1.33, assuming between 76 and 80 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic's executive management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. CEST to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic's Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base; the market for our products not continuing to develop; competition from other products; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the pace of change and innovation in the markets in which we participate and the competitive nature of those markets; our international expansion strategy; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; our operating results and cash flows; our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our relationships with third parties, including partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our proposed acquisition of Endgame, including the potential impact on our operating margin; the impact of the transaction on Elastic's future product offerings, and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Deborah Wiltshire

Elastic Corporate Communications

press@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue License self-managed 12,624 8,839 39,474 25,759 Subscription self-managed and SaaS 60,999 37,337 208,780 123,623 Total subscription revenue 73,623 46,176 248,254 149,382 Professional services 6,976 3,396 23,399 10,553 Total revenue 80,599 49,572 271,653 159,935 Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 97 387 387 Cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS 16,548 9,302 53,560 27,920 Total cost of revenue subscription 16,645 9,399 53,947 28,307 Cost of professional services 6,797 4,201 24,063 12,433 Total cost of revenue 23,442 13,600 78,010 40,740 Gross profit 57,157 35,972 193,643 119,195 Operating expenses Research and development 31,004 17,543 101,167 55,641 Sales and marketing 45,044 27,927 147,296 82,606 General and administrative 13,194 9,737 46,536 28,942 Total operating expenses 89,242 55,207 294,999 167,189 Operating loss (32,085 (19,235 (101,356 (47,994 Other income (expense), net 704 (544 3,441 (1,357 Loss before income taxes (31,381 (19,779 (97,915 (49,351 Provision for income taxes 3,454 1,624 4,388 3,376 Net loss (34,835 (21,403 (102,303 (52,727 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (0.48 (0.66 (1.86 (1.65 Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss

per share attributable to ordinary shareholders,

basic and diluted 72,307,990 32,638,830 54,893,365 32,033,792

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) April 30, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 298,000 50,941 Restricted cash 2,280 668 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,411 and $776 as of April 30, 2019 and April 30, 2018, respectively 81,274 53,233 Deferred contract acquisition costs 17,215 12,125 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,872 15,261 Total current assets 429,641 132,228 Property and equipment, net 5,448 4,536 Goodwill 19,846 19,182 Intangible assets, net 6,723 8,297 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 8,935 5,954 Deferred offering costs 242 Deferred tax assets 1,748 3,946 Other assets 13,397 8,628 Total assets 485,738 183,013 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,450 2,176 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,740 11,816 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,147 15,191 Deferred revenue 158,243 95,929 Total current liabilities 203,580 125,112 Deferred revenue, non-current 12,423 6,632 Other liabilities, non-current 6,723 3,877 Total liabilities 222,726 135,621 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preference shares, par value €0.001 per share;

No shares authorized, issued, or outstanding as of April 30, 2019;

29,026,193 shares authorized; 28,939,466 shares issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2018 200,921 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares

issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019; 0 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2018 Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized;

73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 754 Ordinary shares, par value of €0.001 per share; 72,000,000 shares authorized;

0 and 33,232,955 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019

and April 30, 2018, respectively 33 Treasury stock, 35,937 shares (repurchased at an average price of $10.30 per share) (369 (369 Additional paid-in capital 581,135 62,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,431 (961 Accumulated deficit (317,077 (214,774 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 263,012 (153,529 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preference shares and shareholders'

equity (deficit) 485,738 183,013

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (34,835 (21,403 (102,303 (52,727 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,309 1,501 5,695 5,066 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,656 3,933 21,374 12,731 Stock-based compensation expense 11,927 4,164 39,942 12,742 Other 3 (1 69 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (27,576 (18,426 (29,804 (21,606 Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,592 (9,388 (30,006 (20,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,451 (2,811 (18,049 (6,920 Other assets (3,725 (5,320 (1,094 (7,842 Accounts payable 2,592 (5,149 2,226 (23 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,998 (1,324 8,728 4,397 Accrued compensation and benefits 5,339 6,189 7,409 8,045 Deferred revenue 34,565 24,128 71,876 45,814 Net cash used in operating activities (19,790 (23,907 (23,937 (20,819 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,088 (1,127 (3,447 (2,968 Maturities of short-term investments 15,000 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,986 (3,702 Other (2,850 (2,850 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,938 (1,127 (8,283 8,330 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering 269,514 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 15,015 595 18,552 2,337 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares related to early exercise of stock options 1,066 1,566 Repurchase of ordinary shares (344 Repurchase of early exercised options (500 Repayment of notes payable (33 (42 (106 (132 Payments of deferred offering costs 1 (5,672 Net cash provided by financing activities 14,983 1,619 281,788 3,427 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 535 (488 (897 781 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,210 (23,903 248,671 (8,281 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 308,490 75,512 51,609 59,890 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 300,280 51,609 300,280 51,609

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 % of % of % of % of Total Total Total Total Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Self-managed subscription 59,855 74 38,043 77 202,419 74 123,898 77 License 12,624 16 8,839 18 39,474 14 25,759 16 Subscription 47,231 58 29,204 59 162,945 60 98,139 61 SaaS 13,768 17 8,133 16 45,835 17 25,484 16 Total subscription revenue 73,623 91 46,176 93 248,254 91 149,382 93 Professional services 6,976 9 3,396 7 23,399 9 10,553 7 Total revenue 80,599 100 49,572 100 271,653 100 159,935 100

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue 80,599 49,572 271,653 159,935 Add: Increase in total deferred revenue 34,565 24,128 71,876 45,814 Less: Decrease (increase) in

unbilled accounts receivable 223 (382 (571 (25 Calculated billings 115,387 73,318 342,958 205,724

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities (19,790 (23,907 (23,937 (20,819 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,088 (1,127 (3,447 (2,968 Free cash flow (20,878 (25,034 (27,384 (23,787 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,938 (1,127 (8,283 8,330 Net cash provided by financing activities 14,983 1,619 281,788 3,427 Net cash used in operating activities

(as a percentage of total revenue) (25 (48 (9 (13 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(as a percentage of total revenue) (1 (3 (1 (2 Free cash flow margin (26 (51 (10 (15

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended April 30, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll

Taxes on

Employee

Stock

Transactions Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP(2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 (97 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 16,548 (1,195 (28 (570 14,755 Total cost of revenue subscription 16,645 (1,195 (28 (667 14,755 Cost of professional services 6,797 (440 (10 6,347 Total cost of revenue 23,442 (1,635 (38 (667 21,102 Gross profit 57,157 1,635 38 667 59,497 Gross margin (2) 70.9 2.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 73.8 Operating expenses Research and development 31,004 (4,714 (939 (168 25,183 Sales and marketing 45,044 (3,911 (747 (33 40,353 General and administrative 13,194 (1,667 (90 11,437 Total operating expenses 89,242 (10,292 (1,776 (33 (168 76,973 Operating loss (32,085 11,927 1,814 700 168 (17,476 Operating margin (2) (39.8 14.8 2.3 0.9 0.2 0.0 (21.7 Other income, net 704 704 Loss before income taxes (31,381 11,927 1,814 700 168 (16,772 Provision for income taxes 3,454 246 3,700 Tax rate (2) (11.0 (22.1 Net loss (34,835 11,927 1,814 700 168 (246 (20,472 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (0.48 0.16 0.03 0.01 0.00 (0.00 (0.28

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 72,307,990 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended April 30, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions(4) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP(2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 (97 Cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS 9,302 (253 (554 8,495 Total cost of revenue subscription 9,399 (253 (651 8,495 Cost of professional services 4,201 (120 4,081 Total cost of revenue 13,600 (373 (651 12,576 Gross profit 35,972 373 651 36,996 Gross margin (2) 72.6 0.8 1.3 0.0 0.0 74.6 Operating expenses Research and development 17,543 (1,618 (167 15,758 Sales and marketing 27,927 (1,112 (37 26,778 General and administrative 9,737 (1,061 8,676 Total operating expenses 55,207 (3,791 (37 (167 51,212 Operating loss (19,235 4,164 688 167 (14,216 Operating margin (2) (38.8 8.4 0.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 (28.7 Other expense, net (544 (544 Loss before income taxes (19,779 4,164 688 167 (14,760 Provision for income taxes 1,624 1,131 2,755 Tax rate (2) (8.2 (18.7 Net loss (21,403 4,164 688 167 (1,131 (17,515 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (0.66 0.13 0.02 0.01 (0.03 (0.54

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 32,638,830 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted. (4) Information not meaningful for period presented.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the year ended April 30, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll

Taxes on

Employee

Stock

Transactions Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP(2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 387 (387 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 53,560 (3,383 (28 (2,421 47,728 Total cost of revenue subscription 53,947 (3,383 (28 (2,808 47,728 Cost of professional services 24,063 (1,208 (10 22,845 Total cost of revenue 78,010 (4,591 (38 (2,808 70,573 Gross profit 193,643 4,591 38 2,808 201,080 Gross margin (2) 71.3 1.7 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 74.0 Operating expenses Research and development 101,167 (16,100 (939 (689 83,439 Sales and marketing 147,296 (11,996 (747 (148 134,405 General and administrative 46,536 (7,255 (90 (259 38,932 Total operating expenses 294,999 (35,351 (1,776 (148 (948 256,776 Operating loss (101,356 39,942 1,814 2,956 948 (55,696 Operating margin (2) (37.3 14.7 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.0 (20.5 Other income, net 3,441 3,441 Loss before income taxes (97,915 39,942 1,814 2,956 948 (52,255 Provision for income taxes 4,388 4,384 8,772 Tax rate (2) (4.5 (16.8 Net loss (102,303 39,942 1,814 2,956 948 (4,384 (61,027 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (1.86 0.73 0.03 0.05 0.02 (0.08 (1.11

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 54,893,365 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the year ended April 30, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions(4) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP(2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 387 (387 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 27,920 (699 (1,521 25,700 Total cost of revenue subscription 28,307 (699 (1,908 25,700 Cost of professional services 12,433 (329 12,104 Total cost of revenue 40,740 (1,028 (1,908 37,804 Gross profit 119,195 1,028 1,908 122,131 Gross margin (2) 74.5 0.6 0.0 1.2 0.0 0.0 76.4 Operating expenses Research and development 55,641 (5,045 (655 49,941 Sales and marketing 82,606 (3,560 (119 78,927 General and administrative 28,942 (3,109 (608 25,225 Total operating expenses 167,189 (11,714 (119 (1,263 154,093 Operating loss (47,994 12,742 2,027 1,263 (31,962 Operating margin (2) (30.0 8.0 0.0 1.3 0.8 0.0 (20.0 Other expense, net (1,357 (1,357 Loss before income taxes (49,351 12,742 2,027 1,263 (33,319 Provision for income taxes 3,376 2,631 6,007 Tax rate (2) (6.8 (18.0 Net loss (52,727 12,742 2,027 1,263 (2,631 (39,326 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (1.65 0.40 0.06 0.04 (0.08 (1.23

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 32,033,792 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted. (4) Information not meaningful for period presented.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.

Calculated Billings

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near term cash flows and operating results.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005914/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Deborah Wiltshire

Elastic Corporate Communications

press@elastic.co