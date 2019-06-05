MPX International Corporation: MPX International Strengthens Advisory Board to Guide European Expansion Initiatives

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC PINK: MPXOF) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Charles Akle to its medical advisory board.

The UK-based Dr. Akle is a leading world authority in the fields of immunology and cancer treatment, renowned for over 30 years of pioneering work in clinical surgery and developing products in the biotech industry. He will be active in guiding MPXI's product development, marketing and market entry initiatives in both the medical and novel foods channels across Europe. "His experience navigating emerging medical markets and working with the various regulatory bodies is unique and invaluable as we look to further develop and introduce our products in a responsible and sustainable manner," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "Furthermore, his decades of immunotherapy innovation reveal many close parallels with our ongoing work in cannabinoid R&D." Dr. Akle founded Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd., a leading biopharmaceutical company with one of the longest running research projects to harness the power of the immune system in treating cancer.

As a prominent surgeon in the United Kingdom, Charles pioneered the innovation of laparoscopic surgery, facilitating minimally invasive procedures as an alternative to major operations. He is particularly interested in the relation between inflammation and cancer but also in stress and other immune related disorders affecting the nervous system. Most recently, Dr. Akle founded Aurum Switzerland AG, a biotech startup leveraging the brain-gut connection to target inflammation and immune regulation.

MPX International has a strong foothold in the UK medicinal cannabis industry and earlier this year opened its first European office in central London. Salus BioPharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPXI, is also a founding member of the Centre For Medicinal Cannabis - the first and only industry body for cannabis based medicinal products in the UK. Dr. Akle is a member of the CMC's clinical advisory board and will be speaking at the upcoming Medicinal Cannabis Summit later this month.

"I am delighted to be joining an excellent team in this fascinating space. Cannabinoids have been used in Medicine since time immemorial and the opportunity to develop agents that have potential benefits in so many important areas is a great challenge. The underlying science needs to be brought up to modern standards which need to be maintained and developed and I look forward to the challenge," commented Dr. Akle.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

