Evolution Petroleum Corporation to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th in Boston

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Its largest current asset is our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

