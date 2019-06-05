Dr. Liu Jiren honored with 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact

MONACO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Liu Jiren, Chairman and CEO of Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718), has been honored by the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) Global Alumni Council with the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact. The honor distinguishes Dr. Liu, as an EOY alumnus, who in addition to achieving outstanding success in business has made an innovative, significant and lasting societal impact in communities globally.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact recognizes the achievements of business leaders who have taken their legacy to new levels.

The award is peer-selected by a group of program alumni known as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Global Alumni Council. 2019 Council members are:

Rebecca MacDonald , Just Energy Group Inc. - Canada

, Just Energy Group Inc. - Steve Papermaster , Nano Vision - United States

, Nano Vision - Jack Cowin , Competitive Foods Australia Pty Ltd - Australia

, Competitive Foods Australia Pty Ltd - Dr. Kar Wong , Advanced Group of Companies - Singapore

, Advanced Group of Companies - Rosaleen Blair , Alexander Mann Solutions - United Kingdom

Dr. Liu founded Neusoft from the campus of Northeastern University China in 1991. Under his leadership, Neusoft Corporation became the first listed software company in China in 1996 and is now a leading IT solution and service provider in China. Today, Neusoft's business covers IT services, healthcare, intelligent vehicle connectivity and education.

In the field of healthcare, Neusoft has been committed to leveraging emerging technologies to build a sustainable health care ecosystem, and bringing affordable and high-quality medical and healthcare services to more people. Neusoft established a cloud hospital model in China, which achieves online and offline integration of diagnosis and treatment through the linkage with offline hospitals. The innovation of the cloud hospital makes health care services available at anytime and anywhere, and today, 32 million people in China, including people in rural and remote areas, are enjoying the convenient health care services supported by Neusoft.

As a company founded on a university campus, Neusoft has been promoting the integration of industry and education, and established three Neusoft Universities of Information in China. The universities are committed to cultivating not only talented engineers but also passionate entrepreneurs, and have delivered nearly 100,000 IT professionals to different industries over the past 20 years.

Dr. Liu has been awarded with numerous honors, including Asia Innovator of the Year at the 6th CNBC Asia Business Leaders Awards, CCTV's Top Ten China 2009 Economic Person of the Year and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2010 China. He was also among one of the Top 100 Outstanding Private Entrepreneurs at the 40th anniversary of China's economic reform.

Bryan Pearce, EY Global Leader - EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, says:

"Over many years, Dr. Liu has been instrumental in bringing improved access to healthcare for families in the cities and the remote communities across China. He has driven the transformation of healthcare by reshaping the existing medical service and health care model, and thanks to his entrepreneurial and innovative spirit he is making it easier and cheaper for individuals to take advantage of health care services that otherwise may not have been available to them. Similarly, Dr. Liu has promoted entrepreneurship and IT education through the creation of three Neusoft Universities of Information in China."

Dr. Liu Jiren, Chairman and CEO of Neusoft Corporation, says:

"It is a prestigious honor for me to receive the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact. Some of the world's biggest challenges can be solved through an entrepreneurial spirit and thinking about things differently. When business objectives and the interests of society come together it can be a powerful combination, and it's important that we do everything we can to improve the communities in which we operate."

