Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - TANAGER announces that its directors have declared a Special Dividend of $0.05 CDN per common share payable on June 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

ABOUT TANAGER

TANAGER is a non-listed public issuer with 5.4 million common shares outstanding. Information relating to TANAGER is filed on its listing on www.sedar.com. For further information contact:

