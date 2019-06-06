Wirecard Supports the Digitalization of Leading Construction Company Doka

- Doka, which is headquartered in Austria, is one of the leading formwork companies and is successfully implementing its internationalization strategy with the help of Wirecard

- In the future, the online offering will cover nearly 40 countries and all major payment methods

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is supporting Doka, one of the world's leading companies in the construction industry, in leveraging the potential of e-commerce. Wirecard has designed an online shop for Doka and is supporting the scaffolding and formwork technology supplier in implementing its internationalization strategy.

Customers from 14 countries can currently access Doka's online offering. Each year, between six and eight additional countries are to be connected to the online shop. A special feature of Doka and its online offering is the comprehensive rental business, which is offered in selected countries. Wall and ceiling formwork, along with construction accessories and safety equipment can not only be purchased, but also rented. All current payment methods, including credit card as well as the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay, are available to carry out transactions. The payment processing is handled by Wirecard.

As a result, it is even easier for Doka customers to benefit from the company's comprehensive portfolio comprising development, production and provision of formwork technology for all areas of construction. Wherever the tallest buildings, longest bridges and most cutting-edge structures are to be erected, the company's formwork solutions made of timber, wood-plastic composites, steel and aluminum are in demand. Doka employs more than 6,700 people in over 70 countries and is part of the family-run Umdasch Group, which boasts a 150-year-old company history.

With its online shop, Doka is setting an important precedent for the construction industry. Whereas today only 5% of all construction materials are purchased online, by 2030 it is expected that 25% of all turnover in the construction sector will be generated online. These findings are a result of the study "Changing B2C/B2B Market Structures Through E-Commerce," carried out by Roland Berger, leading global consultancy.

"We opted to work with Wirecard as it is one of the leading and largest providers of digital payment solutions, and has significant international experience. In the construction industry, the demand for innovative products, solutions and services is rising beyond national borders. Digitalization plays a decisive role in increasing productivity, which makes it all the more important to work with a partner that is at the forefront of both technology and internationalization," commented Gerald Haring, Head of Department E-Commerce at Doka.

"The cooperation with one of the leading Austrian construction companies highlights how strongly digitalization is affecting the industry, as digital sales strategies will also determine the future success of manufacturers and service providers. We are delighted to be contributing to our partner's digital development, in order to continue expanding the business from 14 countries to around 40 countries in which Doka will soon offer its digital services," added Roland Toch, Managing Director CEE at Wirecard.

