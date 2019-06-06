Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Organisational Structure 06-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 June 2019 Genel Energy plc Changes to Organisational Structure Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Adams as Technical Director, and PDMR, with immediate effect. The appointment follows a repositioning of the role of Chief Operating Officer ('COO'), which is now split into 'pre-production' and 'on production' business lines. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Mike is responsible for all pre-production activities including exploration, appraisal, and new asset acquisitions. Mike has 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in a wide variety of exploration, exploitation and global business development roles. Prior to joining Genel in 2012, Mike worked in a series of technical and leadership positions for companies including British Gas, Amerada Hess, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, and Sterling Energy. Genel expects to appoint a new COO in due course, who will be responsible for the performance of operated and non-operated producing assets. Mike has joined Genel's Executive Committee, along with Vrijesh Kumar ('VK') Gupta, who has been appointed Head of HSE and Risk Management. VK joined Genel in 2014 as Head of HSSE. There has not been a lost time incident at Genel/TTOPCO operations since 2015, constituting over eight million working hours, and Genel hit its target of zero losses of primary containment in 2018. TTOPCO has also achieved a five star grading from the Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit, which was conducted by the British Safety Council. VK has 30 years of experience in oil and gas industry. Immediately prior to joining Genel, he was Vice President for HSSE for BG Group, UK, and has worked with ONGC and Enron Oil & Gas. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "As Genel's operations expand we are growing capability across the Company. Work is beginning at both Sarta and Qara Dagh, which Mike was integral in bringing into the portfolio, and he and his team will work with Chevron to optimise the development of these assets. He will also drive our ongoing work to strengthen the Company through value-enhancing acquisitions. VK has done a great job in leading the development of our safety culture at Genel, and will continue to ensure that our focus remains on world-class performance. I am pleased to have them both join our Executive Committee, bringing their years of industry experience as we progress our growth plans." -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 9213 EQS News ID: 820173 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=820173&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

