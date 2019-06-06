

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis' (NVS) early stage histology data in kidney transplantation suggests that its investigational compound Iscalimab maybe capable of prolonging the durability of transplanted kidneys as well as potentially improving long-term outcomes for kidney transplant patients.



The findings are to be confirmed in an ongoing phase IIb trial.



According to the data, three of five (60%) of Iscalimab-treated transplant patients have normal kidney histology at least 1 year after transplant compared to none of seven (0%) patients treated with Tacrolimus, the current standard of care.



'Extending the life of transplanted kidneys would mean fewer patients going back on dialysis or needing a second transplant - relieving pressure on waiting lists that in the US are already three-to-five years long,' said Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology.



