WINFINITE Software Development Kit for Game Developers and Publishers Using the Unity Game Engine Now Available

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces the official launch of its patented WINFINITE platform's SDK for Unity. The software development kit permits developers and publishers of video games using the Unity engine to easily integrate Versus' patented WINFINITE platform to offer their players in-game contests and sweepstakes, which drive engagement, retention, and growth by connecting games with advertisers and brands to prize players with real-world goods and services as rewards. The Unity engine is the world's most popular game engine with over half of the world's games developed using Unity.

"We're now pleased to provide turnkey access to the WINFINITE platform for developers and publishers leveraging the Unity game engine," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "Every month people download over two billion Unity games, and over half of all games are now developed with Unity. The Winfinite SDK can now be integrated by teams of all sizes in a few business days. We've got more WINFINITE platform SDKs coming soon and are excited to kick-off our engine-specific efforts supporting Unity devs."

"Devs and pubs integrating WINFINITE not only gain access to brands as prizing partners, they immediately leverage Versus' Dynamic Regulatory Compliance features to manage and schedule contests and sweeps, engaging their players without worrying about ever changing state-by-state eligibility and regulations," said John O'Connell, Head of Business Development of Versus Systems. "Previous hurdles around contests and sweeps, for developers of all sizes, become a thing of the past - teams can now focus on their ideal mix of challenges, partnerships, and rewards which provide the optimal player experience in-game."

WINFINITE for Developers, Brands and Players

Developers can learn more and sign-up to access the SDK here:

https://www.mywinfinite.com/



WINFITNIE Developer Hub

Developers can learn more about integrating the SDK with docs, tutorials and code samples:

https://winfinite-unity-sdk.readme.io/

The WINFITNIE SDK for Unity by Versus Systems features a lightweight platform core and out-of-the-box customizable UI, which reduces the time to integrate for most developers to 10 business days or less. Once integrated, the SDK results in less than 1MB of additional footprint. Unity Versions 2017.1 through 2018.4 are currently supported for games live and to be released on iOS and Android. Players in eligible regions of the United States and Canada are currently able to win prizing and rewards with expansion to new regions rolling out in future updates when available.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45355