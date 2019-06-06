Global market research company Euromonitor International hosts today its conference 'Germany: Unlocking Opportunities' at the Hyatt Regency Dusseldorf, marking the official launch of its Dusseldorf office targeting the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Experts will discuss the impact technology and disruption have within selected consumer industries, as key findings will address how companies can succeed by finding alternative business models and routes to market in Germany and beyond.

"Technology is rapidly reshaping how we live, consume and purchase. Germany, the world's fourth largest economy, currently ranks eighteenth in Euromonitor's 'Digital Readiness Index', determining the ranking of a country through digital indicators," says Ratna Sita, head of research DACH at Euromonitor International. "There is a huge potential for digital growth and we want to guide companies and brands by unlocking opportunities and establish better strategies," Sita adds.

"With the Dusseldorf office opening, representing Euromonitor International's fifteenth office globally, we want to establish closer relationships with customers in the DACH region and raise our profile," concludes William Henderson, general manager Germany at Euromonitor International.

