Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today at CX Tour in London unveiled Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, a simple, flexible and secure deployment model that enables contact centers to combine the best of both benefits of private and public clouds. With Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, customer service providers can unlock the Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, taking advantage of the innovation, processing capabilities, agility and cost-efficiency of the powerful public cloud, while complying with enterprise-grade networking and security requirements of private cloud. Additionally, Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces ensures an always up-to-date platform through consistent releases and innovative updates, globally managed by Talkdesk, unlike first-generation cloud exclusive providers or on-premises infrastructures.

"Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces gives our customers the flexibility to leverage the benefits of cloud at their own pace, on their own terms," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "This newest advancement from Talkdesk offers companies a smooth and simple transition with a hybrid cloud to more effectively manage internal security and compliance while benefiting from cloud innovation and performance."

Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces streamlines the transition of data from a legacy on-premises system, or first-generation cloud environment, to private Talkdesk storage with the processing power of a public cloud. Customizable to enterprise-grade policies, Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces easily integrates with specific internal security and IT requirements, safeguarding sensitive customer data through cutting-edge security standards built into Talkdesk's enterprise-class security frameworks. As customers' security and compliance needs change, Talkdesk seamless integrations with evolving IT requirements continuously adapt to keep up with the demand while international data privacy protection ensures compliance with information privacy sovereignty laws.

Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces combines a solid first step in the digital transformation process with an enterprise-grade private cloud that complies with the most demanding IT requirements and security standards, guaranteeing a simple and smooth transition to the cloud. With the launch of Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, Talkdesk combines the best of the public and private clouds to fully enable companies at any point along their digital transformation to deploy an enterprise-grade cloud contact center that meets their unique needs in IT requirements, data privacy and security standards.

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

