Greg Sim Takes on Role of Executive President in Charge of Critical U.S. Operations Accelerating Business Growth and Expansion

Glasswall Solutions today announced that Danny Lopez has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, based in London. With a strong track record of delivering disruptive solutions to the market, Lopez is also joining the Board of Directors with a goal to greatly expand the company's market presence and growth. To help Glasswall execute on business objectives in the U.S., Greg Sim is taking on the role of Executive President to focus on emerging market opportunities within the federal and commercial market.

"Glasswall is one of the most innovative companies in cybersecurity with its unique approach against evasive and sophisticated threats," said Danny Lopez, CEO of Glasswall Solutions. "I believe Glasswall is well-positioned to change the way the world thinks about cybersecurity and solve challenges that traditional solutions simply can't. I'm excited to join this organization at such a pivotal time and to lead the team as we help commercial organizations and government agencies rethink their approach to security."

Having operated at the highest level in both the private and public sectors, Lopez has a strong strategic, commercial, operational and marketing background as well as a solid understanding of working in a disruptive technology environment. Prior to Glasswall, Lopez spent two years as COO of Blippar, a UK-based technology company specializing in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) and was an advisor to a number of technology companies and public sector bodies. From 2011 to 2016, Lopez was the British Consul General to New York and Director General for trade and investment in the US. Lopez will maintain his non-executive director (NED) role at Innovate Finance, the UK's membership body representing global FinTech and his advisory role with FinTech Collective, a New York-based venture capital firm.

As the U.S. market grows in importance to Glasswall and to further capitalize on the exponential market opportunities, Greg Sim will serve as Executive President on the board. He will focus on solidifying key relationships, raising the company's profile, developing future opportunities and overseeing Glasswall's position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

"As a technology innovator, Glasswall is committed to providing our customers with the most advanced solution to combat sophisticated file-based threats along with unprecedented visibility into their organizational risk," said Greg Sim, Executive President of Glasswall Solutions. "Our team is in the perfect position to execute on the market opportunities to deliver innovative solutions that help organizations address their security needs."

About Glasswall Solutions

Glasswall has offices in the UK and United States and through its innovative, patent-protected d-FIRST technology, provides organizations with a unique defense against advanced and unknown cyber threats in files and documents. Validated by government and defense organizations in the UK and US, Glasswall takes file-based attacks off the table. Only Glasswall enables organizations to open, store and share files with confidence.

