With the Netherlands receiving more than €21 billion worth of orders after launching a '€4-6 billion' exercise last month, Irish utility the ESB is hoping to ride the wave of investors subscribing to ethical schemes.Solar projects will be eligible to apply for support from the proceeds of Ireland's first public green bond. State-owned utility the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) placed an 11-year, €500 million green bond on Tuesday and announced solar, as well as onshore and offshore wind generation projects, could receive backing from the proceeds. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...