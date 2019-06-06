Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 11 June 2019. As of the same date, DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061143930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 2:1 Shareholders in Conferize will be allocated 2 subscription rights per existing share. 1 subscription right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 11 June - 24 June 2019 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 174747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code FNDK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of 25,554,430 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 1.00 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 13 June to 26 June 2019, both days inclusive. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Advisor, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance For further information, please call Baker Tilly Corporate Finance on +45 3073 0667. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728094