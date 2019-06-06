JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB announces the results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting 06-Jun-2019 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 6 June 2019 VTB announces the results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting VTB Bank released a statement on its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held in St. Petersburg on 5 June 2019. The shareholders have approved VTB Bank's Annual Report and the Annual Financial Statements for 2018. Also, the following profit allocations for 2018 have been approved: ? net profit, total RUB 230,906,903,335.16; ? allocations to the Reserve Fund RUB 11,545,345,166.76; ? dividend allocation on ordinary registered shares RUB 14,239,456,640.85; ? dividend allocation on preferred Type 1 registered shares RUB 5,164,109,976.47; ? dividend allocation on preferred Type 2 registered shares RUB 7,416,433,382.68; ? undistributed net profit RUB 192,541,558,168.40. The shareholders have approved the following dividends for 2018: ? RUB 0.00109867761463259 per ordinary registered share with a nominal value of RUB 0.01; ? RUB 0.00024127074137541 per preferred Type 1 share with a nominal value of RUB 0.01; ? RUB 0. 0024127074137541 per preferred Type 2 share with a nominal value of RUB 0.1. The AGM has determined the following dividend payment procedure for 2018: Dividends will be paid in monetary form, with the amount per shareholder calculated to one kopeck and subject to rounding. Dividends will be paid within the following timeframes and will be based on the record date: ? within ten (10) working days: to nominal holders and beneficial owners on the basis of shareholder register who are professional securities market participants; ? within twenty-five (25) working days: to other registered shareholders. The record date is 24 June 2019. The AGM has decided to pay the following remuneration to Supervisory Council members who are not state employees: ? for the work in the Supervisory Council: RUB 4,600,000 each; ? for the chairmanship in the Supervisory Council: RUB 1,380,000; ? for the work in a Supervisory Council Committee: RUB 460,000 each; ? for the chairmanship in a Supervisory Council Committee: RUB 920,000 each. Also, a decision has been made to pay the following remuneration to Statutory Audit Commission members who are not state employees: ? for the work in the Statutory Audit Commission: RUB 916,690 each; ? for the chairmanship in the Statutory Audit Commission: RUB 275,007. The AGM has elected 11 members to the VTB Bank's Supervisory Council: 1) Mattias Arthur Warnig; 2) Yves-Thibault de Silguy (independent member); 3) Sergey Dubinin; 4) Mikhail Zadornov; 5) Andrey Kostin; 6) Shahmar Movsumov (independent member); 7) Igor Repin (independent member); 8) Anton Siluanov; 9) Alexander Sokolov; 10) Oksana Tarasenko; 11) Vladimir Chistyukhin. The shareholders have approved the VTB Bank's Statutory Audit Commission comprised of six members. Ernst & Young LLC has been approved as VTB Bank Auditor for the annual mandatory audit of VTB Bank for 2019. Also, the shareholders have approved the new version of the VTB Bank Charter, the new wording of the Regulation on Preparing, Convening and Holding VTB Bank General Shareholders Meetings and the new wording of the Regulation on VTB Bank Supervisory Council. The voting results of the AGM will be published within the established legal timeframe at VTB Bank's website. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 9293 EQS News ID: 820599 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2019 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)