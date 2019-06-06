Global Risk Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of their UK operations in Dawson House, 5 Jewry Street, London. The new location is in the centre of the Insurance business district in the City of London and is an integral part of our strategy to continue growing our claims and loss adjusting business internationally.

GRS London Office (Photo: Business Wire)

Your key contacts are as follows:

Mike Reeves mreeves@globalrisksolutions.com

BSc (Econ), ACII, FCILA, FUEDI-ELAE

Director Complex Claims Solutions

Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 590990

Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5182

Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

Sarah Reynolds sreynolds@globalrisksolutions.com

ACII, ACILA

Head of Global Cyber Risks

Mobile: +44 (0) 7507 503569

Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5181

Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

David Brocklehurst dbrocklehurst@globalrisksolutions.com

MRICS, ACII

Director Global Specialty Markets

Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 591091

Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5183

Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com

Contacts:

A. Kip Radigan

President and CEO

Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

941.907.4773

kradigan@globalrisksolutions.com