Global Risk Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of their UK operations in Dawson House, 5 Jewry Street, London. The new location is in the centre of the Insurance business district in the City of London and is an integral part of our strategy to continue growing our claims and loss adjusting business internationally.
Your key contacts are as follows:
Mike Reeves mreeves@globalrisksolutions.com
BSc (Econ), ACII, FCILA, FUEDI-ELAE
Director Complex Claims Solutions
Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 590990
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5182
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180
Sarah Reynolds sreynolds@globalrisksolutions.com
ACII, ACILA
Head of Global Cyber Risks
Mobile: +44 (0) 7507 503569
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5181
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180
David Brocklehurst dbrocklehurst@globalrisksolutions.com
MRICS, ACII
Director Global Specialty Markets
Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 591091
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5183
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180
Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005144/en/
Contacts:
A. Kip Radigan
President and CEO
Global Risk Solutions, Inc.
941.907.4773
kradigan@globalrisksolutions.com