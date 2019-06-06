Marijuana Sales Can Be HigherWith recreational marijuana now legal in 10 states, D.C., Canada, and Uruguay, alongside a host of other regions across the globe both formally and informally, marijuana sales are what every investor and analyst should be watching. With quarterly reports that now have the possibility to be cash flow positive, profitability (and the extent of that profitability) are going to be huge determinants of just how high pot stocks can climb. With that being said, we need governments to help those sales rather than harm them.Right now, regulation is far too burdensome in a variety of states and countries. In Canada, I've written extensively on how onerous.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...