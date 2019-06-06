Clearwater Analyticsannounced today that Jim Cox has joined Clearwater as Chief Financial Officer to oversee the company's global financial operations. Jim will provide executive-level leadership to guide the company's financial strategies and growing operational footprint.

Jim has extensive experience working with public and private companies across a broad range of technology organizations. Previously, he served as CFO of Glassdoor, one of the largest job and recruiting websites in the US, where he oversaw the company's preparation for initial public offering (IPO) and $1.2 billion acquisition by Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Prior to Glassdoor, Jim served as CFO at Lithium Technologies and Advent Software. During his time at Advent, he oversaw a six-year period of sustained growth following the company's IPO in which revenue doubled and operating income tripled. In 2015, Jim was named Bay Area CFO of the Year in the small to medium public company category by the San Francisco Business Times.

Earlier in his career, Jim held management positions at the multinational firms UTStarcom and PricewaterhouseCoopers in Ohio, California, and New Zealand.

"I am very pleased that Jim has joined Clearwater as our Chief Financial Officer," said Clearwater CEO Sandeep Sahai. "Having someone of his experience and achievements join our Executive Leadership Team is incredibly valuable, and I look forward to him playing a key role in our growth. Aside from a long list of impressive qualifications, he is an incredibly collaborative person and someone I enjoy working with."

"It is a privilege to join Sandeep and the entire Clearwater team. The company has earned a strong reputation with its world-class clientele," Jim said. "I am excited to work with the team to capitalize on the opportunity and build scale to serve the financial services industry."

Clearwater empowers investment professionals worldwide with its leading SaaS solution for investment data management, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. In the past 18 months, Clearwater added more than $1 trillion in new client assets to its system, opened offices in New York and London, expanded its Edinburgh operations center, and hired more than 300 additional employees worldwide. Jim's leadership and expertise will be vital to Clearwater's continued growth.

