Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Presents Solutions to Policymakers at 2019 Railroad Day on Capitol Hill and RailxTech 2019

Company's Technology Showcased by Class I Customer

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of intelligent security and analytical technology solutions, joined other railroad industry leaders and experts in presenting their solutions to policymakers at both RailxTech 2019 and the 2019 Railroad Day on Capitol Hill.

RailxTech 2019, held in Washington, DC, was hosted by the Association of American Railroads ("AAR"). This annual event brings together the nation's Class I railroads to offer demonstrations of new rail technology innovations, focusing on safety and efficiency, to congressional policymakers and other transportation stakeholders. Among the showcased innovations was Duos' advanced digital imaging solutions, which were on display at a booth represented by one of the Company's Class I railroad customers.

Separately, the 2019 Railroad Day on Capitol Hill was held the following day in Washington, DC. The event provided a setting for railroads and their suppliers to meet one-on-one with members of Congress in order to discuss issues affecting the broader railroad industry. Duos representatives attended and met with many of the policymakers in attendance.

"The rail industry is undergoing a transformation with many new technology advancements being made that have the potential to improve safety and generate a positive economic impact for the constituents of these congressional policymakers," said Gianni Arcaini, Duos Chairman and CEO. "Our Class 1 customer chose to spotlight our system to highlight the advancements they've made on their railroad with Duos solutions at the forefront. Additionally, we are appreciative of the interest and attention we received from many Members of Congress who took time to discuss the impact and importance of these technologies."



Duos technology on display at RailxTech 2019.



Industry leaders engaging in a panel on key issues in railroad safety.



Rob Brownell, Duos Director of Rail Business Development, with Congressman Todd Young (R-IN)

and other industry leaders and policymakers.



Rob Brownell with Congressman Chris Coons (D-DE) and other industry leaders and policymakers.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc. and TrueVue360, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors.

