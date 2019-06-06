Erie and American Family Named Best Auto Insurance Companies for DUI Offenders, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Recently Posted an Article that Takes an In-Depth Look at Which Car Insurance Providers are Best to Work with After a Driver is Convicted of a DUI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, an auto insurance quote comparison company based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted an informative new article to their website that looks at the best DUI insurance companies in the country.

To read the new article, which is titled "What Are the Best Car Insurance Companies After a DUI?" in its entirety, please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/best-car-insurance-companies-after-a-dui/.





As the article notes, when people are convicted of driving under the influence, their car insurance premiums will definitely go up. However, getting a DUI does not necessarily mean the driver will no longer be able to get car insurance. In fact, by comparing companies to see which ones offer the best DUI auto insurance costs, people might even get a lower rate.

In an on-going effort to save drivers as much money as possible on their car insurance, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote researched a number of different companies to see which ones are the most accepting of DUI-convicted drivers, as well as are willing to offer competitive premiums.

After looking at a number of companies, the founders concluded that Erie Insurance Group and American Family Insurance are the best options for those who have had at least one DUI.

Although Erie is not available across the country, drivers who live in areas that are serviced by this company can pay surprisingly low premiums, even after a DUI conviction.

"The 12 states covered by Erie include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia," the article noted, adding that for drivers who live in one of these states, it is definitely work looking into Erie's rates.

American Family Insurance is another company that offers competitive rates to DUI drivers in certain states, but not all.

"In many states - including Illinois - American Family offers surprisingly affordable car insurance quotes to drivers who have been convicted of a DUI," the article noted.

