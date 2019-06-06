Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a sector snapshot featuring LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), looking at the CBD pet market as more companies enter the sector with a heavy focus on e-commerce sales.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing Cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, announced the launch of its e-commerce site, allowing consumers in the US and Canada to be able to purchase LinkResPet's CBD products for dogs, cats and horses on www.linkrespet.com, which was purchased in February 2019.

Pet owners are increasingly going online for their pet's needs and products. A recent report noted that 40% of pet owners in the US purchase pet products from online retailers. It's easy to understand the rise in e-commerce, with benefits for consumers including the increased variety and availability of options, greater accessibility, and ease of delivery to their homes. Taking this onboard, LRSV's LinkResPet site will be transformed into an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to buy CBD products for dogs, cats and/or horses from the comfort of their device.

"For us, it makes absolute sense to enter the CBD B2C market with an e-commerce platform. There is a huge opportunity for LinkResPet, with the number of people increasingly buying products online and further ease and accessibility," explained Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc. CEO. "We are focused on delivering the highest quality product in the most approachable way for the customer, having an e-commerce platform is the first step for that. Beyond being easy to control and maintain, starting with e-commerce ensures that we remain dedicated to the product quality and swift experience for the customer as opposed to intricate logistics that arise from brick and mortar shops."

In fact, e-commerce is becoming the most popular shopping medium in key territories. According to Absolunet, e-commerce is expected to account for 15% of all specialty retail sales in North America, with digital influencing nearly 60% of all retail sales. Mobile helped fuel sales, which increased 55% in a year, while e-commerce in the region grew by 16% in 2018 to over $500 billion. Europe is also proving a fruitful market for e-commerce. According to Emarketer.com, ecommerce sales in the EU-5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) are expected to exceed $325 billion this year and surpass $400 billion in 2022.

"The key aspect for us is that our LinkResPet e-commerce site will ensure people are not only able to easily find the product they need, but also find a variety of information on the site, while browsing from their preferred device without having to go out of their way to find it," added Lauritsen.

Additionally, the company will also offer subscription options, which would allow customers to get a package of CBD treats for their pets each month or quarter. Pet owners would be able to curate their own product boxes with the treats their pet likes best and have a recurring order with their preferences.

On this, Lauritsen explained, "Now that the site is live, we are aiming to trial different subscription options and see if they are the best fit for our customer. This aligns with our mission of making high-quality CBD products accessible to pet owners. In our eyes, it simplifies things and ensures they get the products they need on a regular basis so they never run out. A subscription option is one of the many choices we want to put in front of customers, along with curated packages and potentially a referral system, to make sure we are catering for both their needs and their pet's."

