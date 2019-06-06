Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business to be acted on at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 2019, and elected or re-elected the following eight individuals to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"):

Re-Elected Elected Andrew Swarthout Alfredo Bullard Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

Anthony Hawkshaw

Kevin Morano

Frank Tweddle

Erfan Kazemi

Stephen Lang



Following the meeting the Board re-appointed Andrew Swarthout as Executive Chairman, Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Co-Chairman, and Anthony Hawkshaw as President and CEO and appointed Kevin Morano as Lead Director. It also re-appointed the following as officers of the Company: Paul Tweddle, Chief Financial Officer; Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Caba, Vice President, Project Development; and, Barbara Henderson, Corporate Secretary.

As announced in the 2019 Information Circular, David De Witt did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Mr. De Witt was a founding director of Bear Creek Mining and has served on the Company's Board since 2003. Throughout his tenure, Mr. De Witt has provided insightful, balanced advice and oversight, drawing on his lengthy career as a company founder, financer and legal expert in the junior mining space. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. De Witt for his years of service as a director.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

