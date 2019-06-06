

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation for PL-8177 for the treatment of non-infectious intermediate, posterior, pan and chronic anterior uveitis. PL-8177 is a Melanocortin Receptor 1 Agonist.



Non-infectious uveitis is a group of inflammatory diseases that produces swelling and destroys eye tissue and can result in vision loss.



'We are very pleased to receive our first orphan drug designation for a melanocortin agonist peptide from the FDA,' said Dr. Carl Spana, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin Technologies.



Palatin said it plans to file an IND application for non-infectious uveitis with the FDA in the third quarter of calendar year 2019, and initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in the first half of calendar year 2020.



In both animal studies and Phase 1 subcutaneous studies with PL-8177 no safety or tolerability concerns were reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX