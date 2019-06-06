Climate change and environmental protection were a top priority for the elections held in April. With solid green backing from the electorate and an ambitious domestic agenda, Finland is due to assume the EU presidency from Romania. Across the EU green parties are gaining ground but the bloc has yet to draft a comprehensive climate protection bill. Finland's ambition could change that.In the wake of the April 14 general election, the new Finnish government has pledged ambitious decarbonization plans. The formation of a five-party coalition government took until the beginning of this week but ...

