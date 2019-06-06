sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

103,34 Euro		+1,04
+1,02 %
WKN: A2ASF5 ISIN: US22266L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2C0 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,42
103,84
15:41
103,30
103,70
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC
COUPA SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COUPA SOFTWARE INC103,34+1,02 %