New SnapLogic intelligent connector seamlessly integrates with Coupa platform, accelerating spend-related activities and helping businesses get the most out of every dollar

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that it has become a certified CoupaLink Technology Partner after successfully completing the certification to integrate with the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. SnapLogic's new Coupa connector uses Coupa's REST-based APIs to enable seamless data flow to and from the Coupa BSM Platform. This connector simplifies end-to-end integration between Coupa and any leading ERP or finance system of record -such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, NetSuite, or Workday thereby accelerating spend-related activities across the organization. SnapLogic also announced it will sponsor the Coupa Inspire'19 conference in Las Vegas from June 24-27.

Coupa empowers organizations around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all of their spend in one place. By seamlessly connecting Coupa to hundreds of applications and data sources - whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid SnapLogic automates and accelerates data flow across the entire spend management supply chain, including procurement, expense management, strategic sourcing, spend analysis, and more. The result: increased user productivity and process efficiency, reduced manual errors and risk, and faster value at lower costs.

Take, for example, a team of doctors at a university working with genomic sequencing to fight cancer. When critical research materials need to be purchased, they log in to Coupa where their requisitioning and purchasing processes are managed. Once the purchase orders are created, they are automatically sent for fulfillment to suppliers who send back shipment notices and invoices. Once the invoice is approved in Coupa, it is integrated with their ERP system to record the associated accounting transaction. With seamless integration between the Coupa platform, ERP system, and any other downstream systems as required by the university, this entire spend workflow is automated in a matter of clicks, all in one place, providing a fast, intuitive, productive experience for the user.

"We are committed to providing an open business network that empowers businesses with more visibility and control over their spend so they can spend smarter," said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of business development and alliances at Coupa. "SnapLogic's AI-enabled integration and intelligent workflow capabilities enable a fast, frictionless, and predictable experience that helps our customers achieve improvements in productivity, more meaningful insights, and ultimately more business value."

"Enabling seamless process automation, where data flows freely across all apps and systems in the supply chain, is essential for any fast-growing business," said Nakul Mistry, head of technology partnerships at SnapLogic. "Organizations can't afford to put on the brakes when a process changes, new applications are added, or manual integrations break. SnapLogic ensures integrations are always fast, easy, stable, and secure, enabling enterprises to leverage the full power of their Coupa investment in order to spend smarter and drive real value."

As a fully certified CoupaLink solution, SnapLogic meets all of the stringent requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa BSM Platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and minimizing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

SnapLogic will be a sponsor at Coupa Inspire'19 in Las Vegas from June 24-27. Coupa Inspire'19 will bring together thousands of spend management leaders to share stories of transformational change and experience the power of the Coupa Community. The conference will offer hundreds of programs on topics including BSM transformation, community intelligence, social impact and sustainability, mitigating risk, scaling for growth, navigating the future of finance, and much more.

SnapLogic will also host a webinar on June 20, titled "Automate Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash Processes: Workday Coupa SnapLogic," where it will demonstrate how organizations can streamline workflows between Workday Financials and Coupa using the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform. To learn more and to attend the webinar, click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

