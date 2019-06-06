The GRP2600 series is designed for easy management and mass deployment by service providers, enterprises, and other high-volume markets

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions since 2002, today announced the release of the GRP2600 series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones. The GRP2600 series are state-of-the-art IP phones that were designed with zero-touch provisioning for secure mass deployment and easy management. These innovative IP phones offer a sleek design, re-imagined user experience, easy logo customization, a variety of next-generation features on different models, including WiFi, Bluetooth, dual LCD screens, and more. Four GRP series models (GRP2612, GRP2612P, GRP2613 and GRP2614) were announced today with more models to come in the near future.

"The new GRP series is designed for service providers and enterprise users who need elegant, high quality, and secure phones that are easily manageable and customizable," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "We are excited to announce the highly-anticipated GRP series and for the new opportunities they will create for our partners and customers around the world."

All of the GRP2600 models share a number of common competitive features including:

Color LCD screen with swappable faceplate for easy logo customization

Zero provisioning and easy management through Grandstream's new cloud platform, GDMS (Grandstream Device Management System). GDMS, which is currently in Beta and will be officially released in the coming months, provides a centralized secure interface to easily provision and manage large deployments of Grandstream endpoints.

Industry leading security protection such as secure boot, random default password, unique security certificate per device, and encrypted data storage

Support for all major voice codecs including wide-band Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, G.723, iLBC, G.726, etc. and multi-party conferencing

Dual firmware images for improved reliability

Unified firmware across all GRP2600 series models

More model specific features include:

The GRP2612/GRP2612P

2.4" (320x240) color LCD, 2 SIP accounts and 4 multi-purpose line keys

Up to 16 virtual multi-purpose keys (VPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial, 4 XML programmable softkeys

Dual switched 10/100MBps ports, PoE (GRP2612P)

The GRP2613

2.8" (320x240) color LCD, 3 SIP accounts and 6 multi-purpose line keys

Up to 24 virtual multi-purpose keys (VPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial, 4 XML programmable softkeys

Dual Gigabit ports, integrated PoE

The GRP2614

Dual LCD screens: 2.8" (320x240) main LCD, 2.4"(320x240) second LCD with 8 multi-purpose extension keys with dual-color LEDs

4 SIP accounts and 4 multi-purpose line keys

Integrated dual-band WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 40 virtual multi-purpose keys (VPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial, 4 XML programmable softkeys

Dual Gigabit ports, integrated PoE

Product Resources

Click the links below to visit the product pages for each GRP series model. Product pages include datasheets, technical resources and more.

Click here for the GRP2612 product page

Click here for the GRP2613 product page

Click here for the GRP2614 product page

Pricing and Availability

The GRP series will be generally available for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels by mid-June 2019. The suggested retail prices are $75 USD(GRP2612), $75 USD (GRP2612P), $105 USD (GRP2613) and $195 USD (GRP2614).

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005183/en/

Contacts:

Phil Bowers

marketing@grandstream.com