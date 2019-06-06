TruValue Labs: Truvalue Labs Hosts Deep Dive into ESG Trends During Third Annual ESG Investing Forum

Forum Featured Prominent Industry Leaders and Influencers from Companies like Barclays, FTSE Russell, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, State Street, UBS, the United Nations and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, recently held its third annual ESG Investing Forum at Hearst Tower in New York City. The forum, which featured 20 world-class industry and practitioner speakers covering a wide range of ESG investing topics, brought in several hundred attendees across asset management, asset owner, hedge fund, wealth management and index organizations.

The forum included lively discussions with many key themes emerging, notably around the growing demand and widespread adoption of ESG strategies, as ESG continues to go mainstream. Highlights at this year's forum included:

A sea change in the way investors evaluate companies is under way. Dr. Robert Eccles, visiting professor of management practice at the University of Oxford, shared his new research, which included interviews with 70 senior executives at 43 global institutional investing firms and found that ESG was almost universally top of mind for these executives.

Across the board, institutional investors are paying more attention to systemic risk issues like climate change and income inequality and the political instability that follows it.

Access to timely ESG data is crucial for institutional investors to get ahead of trends, both positive and negative, and to influence positive ESG momentum through corporate engagement.

Professors Witold Henisz with the University of Pennsylvania and Rachelle Sampson with the University of Maryland presented new research that showed a link between ESG data from Truvalue Labs' ESG scores and credit default risk.

Chantal Line Carpentier, Chief, New York Office of the Secretary General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, shared the reasons why the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been more widely accepted, and ideas on how the investment community can integrate them into their investment processes.

"We're thrilled to have had a lineup of world-class speakers lead discussions on challenges to the status quo at this year's forum," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of Truvalue Labs. "More and more, companies are integrating ESG factors into investment analysis, as it's become much less siloed. We're happy to have offered a place for key industry stakeholders to gather, learn and discuss what lies ahead in this rapidly evolving space."

Panels at the third annual forum covered topics like shareholders getting serious about sustainability, emerging best practices in ESG integration, the future of climate investing, leading-edge actionable research, measuring impact, innovations in ESG indexing and finding alpha in ESG data. Organizations represented included State Street, Barclays, FTSE Russell, Fitch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, the United Nations and more.

For more on Truvalue Labs' ESG Investing Forum, access the event materials online.

About Truvalue Labs

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The award-winning company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

