Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Pacific Group Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (US OTC; VIRFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved:

(i) Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

(ii) Fixing the number of directors of the Company at seven (7);

(iii) The election of directors - 01. Michael Black 02. Joel Dumaresq 03. Deni Echino 04. Jay Garnett 05. Michael Kohut 06. Sean MacNeil 07. Harry McWatters

(iv) Approve a special resolution to change the name of the Corporation to Experion Holdings Ltd.

(v) Approval of the Corporation's stock option plan

Each of the directors elected at the meeting being, Michael Black, Joel Dumaresq, Deni Echino, Jay Garnett, Michael Kohut, Sean MacNeil and Harry McWatters will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal. Mr. Harry McWatters accepted the role of Chairman for the ensuing year, Mr. Joel Dumaresq was appointed the Audit Chair and Mr. Michael Black was appointed the Compensation and Nominations Chair.

In addition, the Company granted 156,250 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to its directors and a former director, of which 25,000 RSUs will vest on May 31, 2020 and the remaining 131,250 RSUs will vest 12 months after the directors resign.

CEO Jay Garnett commented. "We are pleased to have our board elected with high acceptance of our voting shareholders. Having a strong Board is fundamental to Experion as we move forward with our strategy to unlock value and grow Experion's valuation in the marketplace. Our focused mandate to unlock value in our licenses, in our team and in our strategy gives Experion a sound footing in building a progressive cannabis company regionally, nationally and internationally."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

For further information, please visit the Company's www.viridiumpacific.com or contact

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

www.viridiumpacific.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

