beqom, the provider of a cloud-based total compensation solution, has appointed Brad Perry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brad brings 20 years of experience in senior finance positions at technology companies including EDS, Hewlett Packard (HP), HPE, and DXC Technology.

Brad has spent his career creating value for customers and shareholders of blue chip technology companies. He served for a decade in finance at IT services innovator EDS, which was acquired by HP. At HP, Brad served as a finance and operations leader of the some of the company's largest and most complex global IT services engagements and in its largest and most complex market segments. He went on to become VP of Finance for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and then the spin-off of HPE that merged with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) to become DXC Technology.

"I joined beqom because of the market potential, the vibrant company culture, the entrepreneurial spirit, and the impressive portfolio of world class organizations that rely on beqom for their mission critical compensation processes," said Brad. "I feel good about joining a company with such a track record of success and happy customers. beqom is already a major player in the market by virtue of its name brand customers, and I'm excited for the opportunity to help it move to the next level."

beqom's total compensation and performance management solution enables large global organizations to manage the reward of their people without compromise. Currently, beqom is managing over three million payees on its platform.

"We are excited to have Brad as the newest member of the beqom leadership team," said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO. "His energy and experience as a senior financial leader at the very best and most respected global technology companies will be a huge asset to beqom as we continue to expand. Brad shares our vision of beqom as an essential component of HR digital transformation and as the emerging industry standard for large enterprise compensation management."

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners. beqom's cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales and finance organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization and… happiness among their people. beqom to make your people happy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005442/en/

Contacts:

Katherine McCabe, +1 408 899 0140

Katherine.mccabe@beqom.com