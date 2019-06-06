The Yale International Clinic provides free healthcare and health education to children in underserved communities

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - MammothRx, a pharmaceutical software technology company focused on drug wholesale and distribution, announces its collaboration with the Yale International Clinic. Pediatric physicians from the Yale School of Medicine partnered with the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) to launch a medical relief project to bring much-needed acute medical and dental care to children to improve their health, wellness, and quality of life in rural areas of the world.

The collaboration all started when Andrea Sotomayor, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship, MammothRx, picked up the phone to call Dr. Marietta Vazquez, M.D., Director of the Yale Pediatric Global Health Track Program, after reading an article about her humanitarian efforts during the catastrophic aftermath of hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Andrea was keenly interested in finding ways to support Dr. Vazquez's philanthropic initiatives in any way possible. Fast forward a few years and countless hours of preparation to the clinic's inaugural launch in Gualey, Dominican Republic, a country that has one of the highest infant mortality rates in Latin America.

A group from Yale consisting of pediatricians Dr. Marietta Vazquez, Dr. Pedro Gonzalez, Dr. Melissa Campbell, Dr Nicolle Ocasio, Dr Isabel Hiciano and Dr Henna Shaikh and pediatric dentist Dr. Tyrone Rodriguez, pediatric dentistry fellow Dr. William Keaton joined INTEC's group of over 60 volunteer students and recent graduates. Together, they traveled to the rural community where many children have never seen a doctor or dentist.

"Tropical diseases are prevalent throughout the Dominican Republic, but with no running water and little electricity, Gualey residents, and children in particular, are at a higher risk," said Dr. Marietta Vazquez. "We wanted to create an impactful educational and clinical experience, but we weren't entirely sure what to expect."

When their bus couldn't make it all the way to Gualey, the group had to carry supplies in by foot. In a local school with no electricity, they managed to set up a clinic that included a pharmacy, a treatment room for immediate care, an education room, and eight mini operating rooms for dental procedures. The Mayor of Gualey graciously received the team with open arms and even temporarily donated his personal generator to perform dental work. Hundreds of residents came to the clinic to receive care.

"It was overwhelming as we were able to treat 300 patients over two days, much more than we anticipated. We provided them with anti-parasite medications, antibiotics, creams, vitamins as well as dental work, and health education. It was incredible," added Dr. Marietta Vazquez. "Everyone from Gualey was so thankful and appreciative. It was such a beautiful collaboration, and none of it would have been possible without sponsors like MammothRx. We went with the intention to help and educate, but in the end, I think we were the ones who were impacted the most."

"Meeting Dr. Vazquez was serendipitous. It is so rare to meet people in this world who are completely selfless, and Dr. Vazquez and her team are just that," said Andrea Sotomayor. Ryan Hilton, CEO and founder of MammothRx, is looking forward to the next trip. "When Dr. Vazquez told us about this project, we were all in without hesitation. It is a true honor to have MammothRx involved with Yale International Clinic. We will support this program over and over again."

Other donors of the program included Reborn Coffee, a specialty coffee company based in Orange County, California.

The Yale International Clinic plans to continue its efforts with annual trips to communities in need with the hope of making a difference.





Fig 1. Yale International Clinic in Gualey, Dominican Republic

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About MammothRx

MammothRx is a software technology company focusing on drug wholesale and distribution.

For more information, visit www.mammothrx.com

