Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Darnell to its Advisory Board. A former professional basketball player, Mr. Darnell is a business development specialist for corporations and is an advocate for underserved populations and charitable organizations. As an Advisory Board Member, Mr. Darnell intends to build integral relationships to support Vivera's initiative to provide non-addictive therapies for patients and retired players.

"From concussions to sprains, I've seen numerous injuries over my career that led to athletes taking opioids for pain," said Mr. Darnell. "A huge issue is that they take opioids for years to play through the pain, and once they retire, they're still in pain -- and addicted."

As the current President of the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Los Angeles Chapter, Mr. Darnell is a long-time advocate for reducing opioid use and the possibility for subsequent addiction to opiates and narcotics resulting from sports injuries. The NBRPA Los Angeles Chapter is partnering with Vivera in this endeavor. Mr. Darnell works tirelessly in education and in promoting vital alliances with the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB. He is also a board member of several nonprofit organizations including Giving Children Hope and LEAP.

"I'm excited to work with Vivera. They're an innovative company with quality products and a team that's focused on doing the right thing," added Mr. Darnell. "I'm looking to bring the right people together to make a difference because we can't ignore the toll and damage that's happening in sports because of opioid use."

"Rick is a long-time friend and an active and involved member of so many organizations that I couldn't imagine a better fit for our Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman of Vivera. "Plus, he has a heart of gold. Whether he's coaching a local basketball team in South Los Angeles in his free time or speaking on national television during the NBA All-Star Game, he's always looking to give back and help his community."

A retired professional basketball center, Mr. Darnell graduated from San Jose State University. He played in the American Basketball Association (ABA) with the Virginia Squires and played professionally in Italy for over 10 years.



Fig 1. Rick Darnell with Mark Eaton and Kiki VanDeWeghe; NBRPA Community Basketball Camp



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/45367_b157d5d624daab81_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45367