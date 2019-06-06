Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada (CSE: ISFT) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company, a software as a service company, provides its current software as freeware with a pay to use version. Its software is used by approximately 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, with approximately 400 paying customers.

The company's ICEfaces software is an open-source Rich Internet Application development framework for Java EE, which improves developer efficiency while reducing time to market and operating costs. Its ICEpdf offering is a Java-based PDF viewing and content extraction library used in thousands of projects worldwide.

Brian McKinney, President and CEO, stated: "We are extremely excited to have reached this important milestone. Sales related to our Voyent Alert! Notification service are continuing to double quarter over quarter, average deal size is growing and we continue to win business from existing incumbent solutions when encountered. We appreciate the commitment and dedication of our shareholders who helped get us to this point, and we look forward to the opportunity of introducing the Company and its products to a broader investor base."

The company's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

Voyent Alert! uses advanced Geofencing to identify fixed locations as well as track moving incidents and users, thereby providing a communications director with greater control over the targeting of a specific audience. Day to day communications such as advising of a water main shut-off or change in garbage day pickup can be quickly communicated only to those community members impacted by the service change.

The choice of communications channels is flexible, allowing administrators to communicate with users via mobile apps, SMS, email and direct dial using text to speech conversion for land-line users. The company has seen accelerating adoption and validation of the Voyent Alert! service with 17 communities under service at December 31, 2018, growing to 41 communities by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

