Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today provided clarification regarding a credit rating downgrade at its majority owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited ("EIML"). The Company offered the following statement:

"Eros International PLC and all of its subsidiaries have met and continue to meet all debt service commitments. The Company retains the full faith and confidence of our lenders. We will be releasing our audited Fiscal year-end 2019 results on July 15th, 2019, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, full details to follow."

