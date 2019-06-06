Bexil Corporation Announces Results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 5, 2019. The Company is pleased to report that stockholders approved:

the election of John C. Hitchcock to the board of directors of the Company as a Class III Director to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, or thereafter when his successor is duly elected and qualifies; the ratification of the 2019 compensation of the independent directors; and an amendment to the Company's charter as permitted under Section 3-202(c)(4) of the Maryland General Corporation Law eliminating the entitlement of Company stockholders to exercise the rights of an objecting stockholder to demand and receive payment of the fair value of their stock.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is primarily engaged through a subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. The forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900

tomalley@bexil.com

www.Bexil.com

SOURCE: Bexil Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547946/Bexil-Corporation-Announces-Results-of-its-2019-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders