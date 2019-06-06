Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier to provide 74 additional TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches to Israel Railways

Seventh consecutive order will increase Israel Railways' fleet of Bombardier-built double-deck TWINDEXX Vario coaches to 586

Mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract to provide 74 additional BOMBARDIER TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches to Israel Railways (ISR). This call-off is part of a framework agreement signed in October 2010 and is valued at approximately 147 million euro ($166 million US). The delivery of the new coaches is scheduled to be completed by December 2021.



Michael Fohrer, President Central and Eastern Europe and Israel at Bombardier Transportation said, "We are very proud to have signed a seventh consecutive order with Israel Railways, a result of exemplary collaboration and customer satisfaction. It is testimony to the superior quality and reliable performance in customer service of all coaches delivered up to this point."

Eran Cohen, Chief Country Representative Israel at Bombardier Transportation, said, "Sustainability over the entire lifecycle, safety, reliability, higher capacity and performance; those are the ingredients that make our double-deck TWINDEXX Vario trains so successful. We are grateful that Israel Railways has once more decided to put their trust into this well-proven product and the team behind it."

"This order will strengthen and also benefit from the ongoing transformation of our two sites in Saxony, Germany," added Michael Fohrer. "Görlitz, as the competence center for carbody production, and Bautzen, as our industrial lead site for serial production, will decisively contribute to the successful execution of this order. In addition, we will continue progressively developing our local supply base and the railway industry in Israel, in particular through the increased involvement of our final assembly site of M.T.R. Dimona, Israel."



The new order consists of eleven control cars for operation with TRAXX electric locomotives, also compatible with diesel locomotives, eleven intermediate coaches with dedicated space for people with reduced mobility and 52 trailer cars. Additionally, the driver's desk in the control car will be re-designed to be identical to one in the TRAXX electric locomotives.



This single-car concept enables ISR to configure the loco-hauled trainsets according to the required capacity. Each of the eight-car trains currently in-service feature seating capacity for 1,000 passengers. The popular trainsets, based on a proven platform concept in operation across Europe, are in daily service in Israel and compliant with all current safety, comfort and efficiency standards. They represent great strides in helping alleviate congestion in Israel. As a full solution provider, Bombardier Transportation operates a service depot in Haifa where 293 double-deck coaches out of ISR existing fleet are being upgraded for a speed of 160 km/h and for electric traction.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

