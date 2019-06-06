With a capacity of 2 MW, the rooftop array is at the industrial plant of Belgian company Ontex, which will buy almost all the electricity generated from project developer Menapy under a 15-year power supply deal.From pv magazine France. Eeklo in Flanders is the location for Belgium's first PPA-driven solar project. The solar rooftop, at an industrial plant belonging to Ontex - a producer of disposable personal hygiene products - comprises 7,200 panels and should generate more than 2 GWh of electricity annually. The €1.6 million plant, owned and operated by investor and developer Menapy, will ...

