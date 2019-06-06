Industry leader welcomes Jamie Richardson as Vice President, Sales & Business Development

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - To continue to ensure the highest quality standards to their clients around the world, Westbury National one of Canada's leading audio-visual integration and full-service event and show production companies, is thrilled to welcome Jamie Richardson as VP of Sales & Business Development, Event & Show Services.

With over 20 years of experience within the industry, Mr. Richardson has dedicated his career to being a strategic business leader, creative director, project manager, and technician with a life-long passion for event production and design.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Westbury National team and I'm truly inspired by the direction in which the company is headed," said Mr. Richardson. "It's such a pivotal moment in the company's history and I look forward to driving innovation within the industry, together with the outstanding team at Westbury."

"I'm very excited to have Jamie join us in this newly created role," says Frank Gerstein, President & Chairman of Westbury National. "Over the past year, Westbury National has launched key initiatives securing the company's continued growth and leadership position in the marketplace. Jamie brings a wealth of knowledge to our executive leadership team. His vision, energy, and expertise in live events and his focus on creating dynamic experiences will no doubt transform our business."

About Westbury National

Westbury National is one of Canada's largest professional audio-visual integration and full-service event and show production companies, with a 45-year track record of creating award-winning experiences. Westbury is a recognized leader in the industry for delivering exceptional design work and AV installations for clients including Madison Square Gardens, Pepsi Centre (Colorado), Sears Centre Arena (Illinois), Scotiabank Arena, TIFF Bell Lightbox, Koerner Hall at the Royal Conservatory of Music, Roy Thompson Hall and the head offices of many major corporations. On the Event and Show Services side, Westbury National's roster of clients and performers have included Luminato, Nuit Blanche, TIFF, The ROM, Lady Gaga, Sting, Toby Keith, Barenaked Ladies, Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Hugo Boss, Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, eOne Entertainment, VEVO, True Patriot Love Foundation, The Canadian Art Foundation and many more. Westbury is a member of the PSNI Global Alliance, the fastest-growing private network of premier technology integrators and service providers. Working with leading-edge technology resources, Westbury specializes in large complex advanced-technology projects and also offers presentation, communication, collaboration, conferencing and entertainment solutions of all sizes.

