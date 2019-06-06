To help customers with what is often the hardest part of shopping for new home products, deciding what they will look like in your room, John Lewis Partners is to trial a new virtual reality experience called 'Visualise Your Space'.

Guided by John Lewis Partners in three trial shops, customers will be able to put the dimensions, doors and windows of the room they want to update into an iPad via an app, and then drop in John Lewis products to see how their interior ideas would look in their home. They will also be able to change the colour of the walls and floors to create a complete look.

Users will be able to view their designed room on either an iPad, as a 3D room set in augmented reality, or wear a virtual reality headset to 'walk around' the room. Afterwards customers will be emailed a copy of the room they created with shoppable links.

Caitlin Price, John Lewis Partner and Head of Buying for Furniture and Flooring said; "Designing a new look for a room can be a lot of fun and a chance to express our personalities. However, customers tell us that uncertainty about what new products will look like in their home can make the decision making hard, and in many cases people revert to the safer tones of grey or beige furnishings.

"This new technology will enable customers to be braver in their choices, and test technology that architects and interior designers have been using to visualise their designs, and be comfortable with the results."

The technology has been developed by the US based, design and 3D visualisation company Marxent. CEO and Co-Founder of Marxent, Beck Besecker said; "John Lewis understands how important inspiration is to modern furniture shoppers and has an impressive history of innovation. We're proud to be partnering with them to test this technology in the UK."

The trial will begin at John Lewis Partners's Kingston shop on 26 June, in Cambridge on 28 June, and in Horsham on 2 July.

