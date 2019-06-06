Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - AGM Statement
London, June 6
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2019, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2019;
2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;
3. to approve the Chairman's Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2019;
4. to approve the payment of a final dividend as recommended;
5. to re-elect Richard Brooman as a Director of the Company;
6. to re-elect Christopher Fletcher as a Director of the Company;
7. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company;
8. to re-elect Jane Lewis as a Director of the Company;
9. to appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP;
10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
11. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;
Special Resolutions
12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;
13. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified;
14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days; and
Ordinary Resolution
15. that the Company continue in existence as an investment trust.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
|1.*
|8,887,629
|2,343,619
|115,311
|2.
|11,008,235
|32,417
|305,908
|3.
|11,056,404
|12,200
|277,956
|4.
|11,226,209
|5,040
|115,311
|5.*
|4,320,693
|3,884,061
|3,141,805
|6.
|11,221,458
|9,791
|115,311
|7.
|11,062,554
|165,230
|118,776
|8.
|11,035,780
|195,469
|115,311
|9.
|11,174,931
|51,118
|120,511
|10.
|11,174,406
|45,058
|127,096
|11.
|11,220,149
|11,100
|115,311
|12.
|11,206,004
|18,315
|122,241
|13.
|11,222,694
|8,555
|115,311
|14.
|11,105,126
|118,772
|119,197
|15.
|8,881,948
|8,619
|2,450,311
*The large vote against resolutions 1 and 5 came mainly from one shareholder with whom the Board will engage.
The Company has 53,209,084 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,357,155 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 32,851,929. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.
The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:
www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit
Board Succession
The Company confirms that as already announced Ian Barby, who had served on the Board since 2004 retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and that Jane Lewis has been appointed to succeed him.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
6 June 2019