Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2019, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2019;

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3. to approve the Chairman's Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2019;

4. to approve the payment of a final dividend as recommended;

5. to re-elect Richard Brooman as a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Christopher Fletcher as a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company;

8. to re-elect Jane Lewis as a Director of the Company;

9. to appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP;

10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

11. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

13. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified;

14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days; and

Ordinary Resolution

15. that the Company continue in existence as an investment trust.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

1.* 8,887,629 2,343,619 115,311 2. 11,008,235 32,417 305,908 3. 11,056,404 12,200 277,956 4. 11,226,209 5,040 115,311 5.* 4,320,693 3,884,061 3,141,805 6. 11,221,458 9,791 115,311 7. 11,062,554 165,230 118,776 8. 11,035,780 195,469 115,311 9. 11,174,931 51,118 120,511 10. 11,174,406 45,058 127,096 11. 11,220,149 11,100 115,311 12. 11,206,004 18,315 122,241 13. 11,222,694 8,555 115,311 14. 11,105,126 118,772 119,197 15. 8,881,948 8,619 2,450,311

*The large vote against resolutions 1 and 5 came mainly from one shareholder with whom the Board will engage.

The Company has 53,209,084 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,357,155 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 32,851,929. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit

Board Succession

The Company confirms that as already announced Ian Barby, who had served on the Board since 2004 retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and that Jane Lewis has been appointed to succeed him.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 June 2019