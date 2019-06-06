In Addition, Two New Hardware Networking Solutions, Nodegrid Link SR and Nodegrid Gate SR, to Bridge the Gap Between Data Center and Branch Networks

ZPE Systems, Inc., a leading provider of software-defined, vendor-neutral open infrastructure management solutions, today unveiled the ZPE Cloud, the company's new cloud based configuration and management platform specifically designed for branch networks. In addition, ZPE Systems also announced two new branch infrastructure hardware solutions, Nodegrid Link SR and Nodegrid Gate SR to be released alongside the ZPE Cloud.

The ZPE Cloud (zpecloud.com) simplifies branch infrastructure deployment with a variety of key features for remote provisioning and ongoing configuration across multiple locations. The ZPE Cloud eliminates the need to ship pre-configured devices to the branch. "Not only does the ZPE Cloud provide a secure and consistent deployment management platform for the branch, it also neutralizes the threat of device theft leading to a backdoor to the network," said Arnaldo Zimmermann, CEO of ZPE Systems, Inc. "The beauty of the ZPE Cloud lies in its ability to store configuration and deploy data online, making branch deployment as simple as establishing a connection and applying the proper configuration. The process gets even better with Cloud Zero Touch Provisioning. Power up your branch devices and the ZPE Cloud will auto-provision them for you," said Zimmermann.

Along with the ZPE Cloud announcement comes two new networking solutions to provide out of band access, Nodegrid Link SR and Nodegrid Gate SR. The solutions are the latest in the company's branch network product portfolio, the Nodegrid SR line, which provides users with the capability to establish a 24x7 remote virtual presence throughout the network.

Nodegrid Link SR serves as the link to connectivity within the branch. "Link SR is a compact infrastructure management and connectivity solution that can be placed in an optimal location for connectivity. Link SR can be powered via PoE and combines routing capabilities via cellular Wi-Fi to link your branch location to the Internet," said Jim Wilson, VP of Sales at ZPE Systems, Inc. "Link SR can be the first device deployed in your branch environment and when paired with the ZPE Cloud, can get your entire branch location up and running, regardless of the vendors you choose."

Nodegrid Gate SR extends ZPE's data center expertise and innovation to the branch, providing the agility and performance that the modern branch requires. "Gate SR addresses modern branch needs with a fully functional network gateway, with network function virtualization, multiple connectivity failover methods (including cellular with dual SIM support), smart environmental monitoring, actionable data and IoT/M2M application support," said Zimmermann. Nodegrid Gate SR brings additional flexibility to the branch with a truly converged infrastructure management solution. Provide power to cameras, IP phones, access points and more via the PoE+ ports and run their Guest OS, Docker or Kubernetes applications directly on the Gate SR. Environmental sensors, door alarms and more can be connected to the GPIO ports as well, and combined with Nodegrid's automation tools, end users can collect and act upon sensor data to maximize uptime and alleviate issues before they arise.

The SR family products along with the ZPE Cloud bring a simple and robust solution to deploying and managing branch networks. ZPE Cloud, Nodegrid Link SR and Nodegrid Gate SR, are available to select beta customers today with general availability in Q4 of 2019. Contact info@zpesystems.com for more information or give us a call directly at (510) 298-3022.

About ZPE Systems, Inc.

ZPE Systems is rethinking the way networks are built and managed by providing software-defined, vendor-neutral infrastructure management and networking solutions. ZPE Systems' Nodegrid platform consolidates, organizes, and simplifies the need for a complete remote access and control solution; Nodegrid solutions address the OOB management needs of the data center and branch, unifies edge networking environments, manages converged infrastructure and provides intelligent automation. ZPE's smart, consolidated IT management solutions reduce downtime, deliver OPEX savings, and extends the reach of IT workforces.

ZPE's global headquarters is located in Fremont, California with offices throughout the US and globally in Ireland, India, Brazil and Japan.

ZPE Systems, the ZPE logo and Nodegrid are registered trademarks of ZPE Systems, Inc.

To learn more, visit http://www.zpesystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005239/en/

Contacts:

ZPE Systems, Inc.

Alvin Chan, Marketing Manager

510-298-3022

alvin.chan@zpesystems.com