SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the successful purchasing negotiation strategies to deal with suppliers The article offers detailed insights into the strategies that companies can follow to gain the upper hand in the supplier negotiation process. The article also gives a comprehensive overview of how negotiation in purchasing can help companies to procure goods and services at the best prices.

Companies of today are no longer in the state that they can negotiate prices with suppliers. The highly responsive supply chains are compelling companies to agree to the prices demanded by suppliers in order to keep their operations running. This is not only shifting the power from buyers to suppliers but also creating the need for negotiation in purchasing. Download this free resource to know how companies can strategically negotiate prices and ensure sustainability.

Successful Purchasing Negotiation Strategies

Change Your Buying Pattern

Consolidating purchase orders is one of the finest negotiation strategies to drive value from the purchasing process. It requires intensive data analysis and internal audits and helps in cutting down the prices through negotiations in purchasing. Also, it ensures the timely delivery of goods from suppliers.

Collaborate with New Suppliers

Shifting purchasing from key suppliers and introducing new suppliers enable companies to encourage competitive pricing. This strategy prevents suppliers' monopoly in the market and ensures the better quality of products at significantly lower prices. Companies may collaborate with suppliers from adjacent markets or invest in the requisite assets and capabilities to develop themselves as a supplier.

Don't be Naïve, Offer Counter Prices

Companies are advised to not to accept the first offer which they get from suppliers. Instead, ask suppliers to suggest better prices or offer counter prices according to the needs of the business. In addition, negotiate prices stating the benefits that suppliers can avail by associating with the business.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

