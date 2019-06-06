With reference to an announcement made public by Marel hf. (symbol: MAREL) on May 29, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of June 7, 2019. ISIN IS0000000388 Company name Marel hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 671,007,916 (671,007,916 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 90,909,091 (90,909,091 shares) Total share capital following the increase ISK 761,917,007 (761,917,007 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol MAREL Orderbook ID 5482